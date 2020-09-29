Two charged after police recover crack cocaine and cannabis in Aberdeen

Two men have been charged after police found almost 13 grams of crack cocaine and cannabis in the Sheddocksley area of Aberdeen.

Police were called to Uist Road on Monday where the men, aged 19 and 24, were arrested for being concerned in the supply of drugs.

The estimated street value of the drugs haul is estimated at more than £600.

One of the men was charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine, possession of cannabis and attempting to pervert the course of justice.

He is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court at a later date.

Police have said inquiries are continuing to establish the second man’s involvement.

Constable David Gardner of West End and Hazlehead community policing team said: “We know that tackling drug crime remains a priority to our communities, and so it remains a priority to us.

“We remain committed to disrupting the illegal supply of drugs and to removing them from our streets.

“We will continue to target such activity through proactive patrols but cannot tackle this alone, and rely on the support of the public to build intelligence on drug-related issues so that we can act on their concerns.

“I urge anyone who is aware of any information about the supply of drugs to report the matter to police on 101, or anonymously to crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”