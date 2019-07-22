Two charged after police and dog unit called to fight in Aberdeen

Police were called to a “disturbance” in Aberdeen city centre involving a group of people fighting.

Officers received a call at 10.28am on Saturday regarding “persons fighting” in the Castle Street area of Aberdeen.

Two police vans and a dog unit were then spotted in a crowded area outside the shopping centre on St Nicholas Street.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman confirmed that two men, aged 32 and 29, have been charged in relation to an alleged breach of the peace.