Two charged after heroin seized from car in Aberdeen

Heroin worth around £1,600 has been seized after police stopped a car in Aberdeen.

More than £1,000 in cash was also recovered after police stopped a vehicle being driven in an erratic manner in the Clarke Street area.

Two men, a 41-year-old and a 30-year-old, are expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.

Detective Sergeant William Murdoch said: “Thanks to information from the public, we have been able to stop illegal drugs entering our community.

“I would urge anyone with information about suspicious activity to contact us so we can take action.

“Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101 or if you wish to remain anonymous you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”