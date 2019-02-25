Monday, February 25th 2019 Show Links
Two charged after drugs worth £71,000 seized in Aberdeen

by Callum Main
25/02/2019, 11:26 am Updated: 25/02/2019, 11:28 am
Amphetamine worth more than £70,000 has been seized by officers in Aberdeen.

The drugs, with a street value of around £71,000, were recovered following a search in the Seaton Drive area of Aberdeen on Thursday.

A 19-year-old man and a 58-year-old woman have been charged. Both are expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.

Detective Sergeant Murdoch said: “I would like to thank the local community for your patience while inquiries have been carried out.”

He added: “North East Division is committed to tackling drug use and we carry out activity on a daily basis to remove even more substances from our communities.

“We rely on the public to do this and I continue to ask anyone with concerns about drug misuse to contact Police Scotland on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 if you would prefer to remain anonymous.”

