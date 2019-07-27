Two charged after dogs left unattended in hot cars parked in north-east

Two people have been charged in connection with separate incidents in which dogs were left unattended in hot cars.

In response to the incidents, Police Scotland have warned pet owners to ensure they look after their dogs as temperatures soar across the north-east.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Feeling the heat today? Dogs will feel it even more so please do not leave them in cars, even if the windows are open.

“We’ve attended two incidents in Inverurie this week where dogs have been left in cars and two people have been charged.”

He added: “If you see a dog that looks in danger, take a note of the vehicle information and phone 101 or 999 in an emergency for further advice.

Even cars parked in the shade can rise in temperature by 20c in less than an hour – and dogs can succumb to heatstroke in just 15 minutes.

A Scottish SPCA spokeswoman said: “It only takes a few minutes for a dog to overheat in a hot vehicle and leaving a window open or a bowl of fresh water simply is not enough.

“Our message is clear: Don’t risk it.

“Even on an overcast, warm day the temperatures inside a car can rise and cause heatstroke and even death to your dog.

“Where possible, we urge you to leave your dog at home.

“If you see a dog in distress please call our confidential animal helpline on 03000 999 999.”