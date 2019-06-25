Two charged after cocaine, heroin, ecstasy and cannabis seized at north-east property

Class A & B drugs worth more than £20,000 have been seized by police in the north-east.

Search warrants were executed in the Silk Court area of Forres yesterday with cocaine, heroin, ecstasy and cannabis resin recovered along with around £1,000 in cash and other drug paraphernalia.

Two people, a 64-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman, have been charged in connection with the incident.

Both are expected to appear at Elgin Sheriff Court today.

DC Rosanagh Davison said: “Illegal drugs bring nothing but misery to our communities and North East Division is committed to removing them before they end up in the hands of vulnerable people.

“Anyone with concerns about drug misuse which you think officers should act on is asked to contact Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 to remain anonymous.”