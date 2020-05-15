Two charged after break-in at popular Aberdeen Italian restaurant

Two people have been charged following a break-in at a popular Aberdeen restaurant.

A 39-year-old woman and 34-year-old man were charged in connection with the theft from Da Vinci restaurant on Alford Lane which took place today in the early hours of the morning.

They are due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Monday;

Bottles of wine and whisky were reportedly taken from the bar.

Pictures from the scene show one of the restaurant windows have been smashed.

The restaurant, which has been providing a delivery service during the pandemic said: “Thankfully, the damage was limited to the dining hall, so don’t worry, we are still operating in our kitchen as usual.”

PC Melissa McGonagle of the city centre problem solving team said: “This was a great effort by the problem solving team and officers from Aberdeen’s community tolicing team to quickly recover the stolen property and charge two people in connection.

“If you hear or see any suspicious activity in your area, please report it to police as soon as possible so that we can investigate it promptly.”