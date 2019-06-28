Two charged after almost £20,000 of drugs seized in Aberdeen

Cannabis worth around £14,000 has been seized by police in Aberdeen.

Officers made the recovery at a property in the Headland Court area of the city yesterday.

A 28-year-old man has been charged in connection with the recovery and is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.

Meanwhile, an 18-year-old man has been charged after heroin and crack cocaine worth around £5,000 was found after a vehicle was stopped on South College Street in the early hours of this morning.

The man is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court at a later date.

Both recoveries were made by officers during routine patrols.

Sergeant Craig Murray said: “Police Scotland is committed to tackling the misuse of drugs in our communities.

“Our activity to deter and disrupt the supply of illegal drugs into our communities will continue.

“If you have any concerns about drug misuse in your area, or you notice any suspicious activity, call us with details.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 or to remain anonymous, call the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”