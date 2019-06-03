Two charged after £64,000 worth of drugs seized in Aberdeen

Cocaine worth around £64,000 have been recovered in Aberdeen.

Officers made the seizure in the Stewart Terrace area on Friday.

A 38-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman have been charged in connection the seizure with both expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.

Detective Sergeant Andy Machray said: “Thanks to information from our local communities, we can take action to remove illegal drugs from our streets.

“We will continue to take enforcement action against those involved in the supply of drugs and our message is simple – illegal drugs are not wanted here.

“I would urge anyone with information about the supply of drugs to contact us as this allows us to build a picture and enables us to take action. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”