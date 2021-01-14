Two charged after £60,000 Class A drugs bound for Aberdeen seized on train

Two people have been charged after heroin and crack cocaine worth £60,000 were seized by British Transport Police.

The pair were travelling from Liverpool to Aberdeen when they were stopped at Wigan North Western railway station yesterday.

Officers from the County Lines Taskforce – set up to stop drugs being transported across the country – searched them and discovered the Class A haul.

John Green, 37, and Leanne Jauncey, 36, appeared at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court today, facing charges of possession with intent to supply.