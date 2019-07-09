Two charged after £1,000 of heroin, crack cocaine and cannabis seized in Aberdeen

Two men have been charged after police seized around £1,000 of heroin, crack cocaine and cannabis in Aberdeen.

The recovery was made in the Cummings Park Crescent area during a police crackdown on the antisocial use and theft of motorcycles.

The pair, a 31-year-old and a 19-year-old, have also been charged in connection with road traffic offences.

The 31-year-old man has also been charged in relation to possessing an offensive weapon.

Both are expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.

Sergeant Craig Murray, who is leading Operation Armour, said: “Following reports from the public relating to the manner of driving of a motorcycle officers carried out inquiries in the Cummings Park Crescent area of Aberdeen on Monday.

“As a result a motorcycle was seized and two men arrested and subsequently charged.

“Regular patrols as part of Operation Armour will continue to deter antisocial behaviour and we will thoroughly investigate any incidents relating to the antisocial use or motorcycles and theft.

“We are grateful to members of the public who have supported Operation Armour and continue to urge anyone with concerns to report these to police by calling 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”