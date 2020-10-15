Major north-east road closed in one direction following two-car crash

A major north-east road has been closed in one direction following a two-vehicle crash.

Police were called at 4.49pm and headed to the scene on the southbound carriageway of the A90 Aberdeen to Dundee road near Laurencekirk.

Three fire engines were also sent to attend to the incident.

A police spokesman said: “Emergency services were called to a two car road traffic crash on the southbound carriageway of the A90 at Laurencekirk around 4.49pm today.

“They are still at the scene.”

A spokeswoman for the fire service said: “We are in attendance at the incident after being called out at 5.07pm, and we are dealing with two casualties.”