Police have been called to two-car collision on an Aberdeen road.

Officers were made aware of the crash on the B9077 near the The Old Mill Inn in Maryculter this evening.

The two-cars collided at around 6pm and one lane was completely blocked before police units arrived on the scene.

A spokesman said: “There are no injuries and officers are on site arranging vehicle recovery.

“At most, there is one lane blocked.”

The crash is expected to be cleared soon.