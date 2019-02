Two vehicles have crashed at a north-east roundabout.

Police were called to the scene on the A96 at the Thainstone roundabout after the crash involving a Mercedes and a Citroen.

It is understood there were no injuries in the incident.

A police spokeswoman said: “We received the call at 3.20pm.

“Two cars were involved in a road traffic collision on the A96 at the Thainstone roundabout.”