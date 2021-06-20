Two car crash on Main Street in Elgin

Police are attending a two-car crash on Main Street in New Elgin.
Officers received a report of the crash at around 2pm on Sunday, June 20.
The road is part of the A941 between Elgin and Rothes.
Emergency services are currently in attendance.
The road remains closed while officers attend the incident.
Inquires into the circumstances surrounding the crash are ongoing.
