Two vehicles have collided on an Aberdeen road.

Police and ambulance services have been called to Woodend Crescent after the crash at 3.40pm.

It is not known what injuries, if any, have been sustained in the incident.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “We received the call at 3.40pm for a two-vehicle road traffic collision on Woodend Crescent.

“An ambulance has been called. There is no obstruction to the road.”