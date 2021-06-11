Two car crash on A96 at Inverurie closes road in both directions

Police are at the scene of a crash at Blackhall Roundabout at Inverurie which has currently left the road closed in both directions.

Drivers are being told to expect delays of around 25 minutes.

Two vehicles were involved in the collision and police are on scene.

Police were called to the incident at around 4:30pm.

NEW ❗ ⌚ 17:10#A96 RTC Southbound carriageway closed from Blackhall Roundabout following an RTC Police on scene More info as we get it#DriveSafe @NETrunkRoads @AberdeenTravel pic.twitter.com/1POdEpivu1 — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) June 11, 2021

Pictures from the scene show one car laying on its side and one red car which appears to have been impacted at the front of the vehicle.

More to follow