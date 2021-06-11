Show Links
Two car crash on A96 at Inverurie closes road in both directions

By Lauren Robertson
11/06/2021, 6:07 pm Updated: 11/06/2021, 6:30 pm
© Wullie MarrOverturned car on A96.
Police are at the scene of a crash at Blackhall Roundabout at Inverurie which has currently left the road closed in both directions.

Drivers are being told to expect delays of around 25 minutes.

Two vehicles were involved in the collision and police are on scene.

Police were called to the incident at around 4:30pm.

Pictures from the scene show one car laying on its side and one red car which appears to have been impacted at the front of the vehicle.

More to follow