Two-car crash causing traffic problems at Aberdeen roundabout

Police are in attendance at an Aberdeen roundabout following a two-car collision.

Traffic at the A96 Craibstone roundabout is currently moving slowly while police deal with the incident which happened at about 1.20pm.

There are no reports of any injuries, with both cars involved being moved to the side of the road.

Roads maintenance are also on scene to fix the railways westbound.

A police spokeswoman said: “Police are currently in attendance following a report of a two-car crash on the A96 at the Craibstone roundabout.

“It happened around 1.20pm. There are no reports of any injuries and the cars have been moved to the side of the road.”