North-east road clear after two-car crash

A north-east road is now clear after a crash between two cars.

Police were called to the crash between a Seat Ibiza and a Land Rover Freelander at 4.22pm on the A944 between Kingswells and Westhill.

The drivers of both vehicles were out of their vehicles when the police arrived, and no injuries were reported.

The collision caused “significant tailbacks” according to a spokeswoman from Police Scotland, due to rush hour traffic, and the Dons game against Dundee at Pittodrie tonight.

The spokeswoman said: “The road is now clear.”

