Two-car crash causes obstruction on Aberdeen road

Emergency services were called to a two-car crash at a busy city junction this afternoon.

Police were called to the junction of the Parkway and Balgownie Road shortly before 3.30pm following the collision.

Nobody was injured in the collision.

The road was blocked for a short time while the accident was cleared.

A police spokeswoman said: “At 3.20pm police were called to a report of an RTC on Balgownie Road.

“The cars caused a slight obstruction but they have now been cleared.

“There does not appear to have been any injuries.”