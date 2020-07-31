Two-car crash blocks road near Aberdeen forest

Emergency services were called to attend a crash on the A96.
The incident happened just after 6pm this evening near Kirkhill Forest in Aberdeen.
A police spokesman said: “Police were made aware of a two-car crash on the A96 near Kirkhill Forest shortly after 6pm.
“There are no serious injuries but the road is currently blocked to allow recovery of the vehicles.”
