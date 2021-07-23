News / Local Two car crash blocks one lane on B9001 near Daviot By Ellie Milne 23/07/2021, 4:54 pm A two vehicle crash on the B9001 near Daviot has caused the road to be partially blocked. A police spokesman confirmed that a crash involving two cars at the Oldmeldrum to Pitcaple turn off was reported at around 3.15pm. One lane remains open and recovery has been arranged for the vehicles involved, but traffic is building. It is unknown if anyone was injured. More to follow. Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles. Subscribe