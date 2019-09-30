Two boys reported after eggs and flour thrown at north-east school

Two children have been reported after windows were broken and eggs and flour thrown at a north-east school.

The youths, aged just nine and 11, have been referred to the Early and Effective Interventions Co-ordinator in connection with alleged malicious mischief.

It comes after New Elgin Primary School was targeted yesterday between 2pm and 4.30pm yesterday.

A number of windows were broken at the school on Bezack Street, Elgin.

Eggs and flour were also thrown. This resulted in extensive damage to the classrooms and reception area with broken glass spreading around the school.

School staff were able to attend and ensure the areas affected were cleared and cleaned and ready to open for pupils to attend today.