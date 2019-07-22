Two boys charged over ‘distressing’ north-east attack after footage shared on Facebook

Two 13-year-old boys have been charged in connection with an assault that was recorded and circulated on social media.

The footage, described as “distressing to watch” by police, was filmed in Peterhead.

Tonight Police Scotland said the youths had been arrested and charged in connection with the incident and will be reported to the Youth Justice Management Unit in due course.

Sergeant Alex Carle, of the Buchan Community Policing Team, said: “North East Division will not tolerate any incidents of violence within our communities and will take robust action on those involved, including those involved in the recording of these incidents. Incidents of this nature are distressing to watch and we have been in regular contact with the youngster involved and his family.

“I would like to thank those within the community that have contacted the police and assisted us in our inquiries.”