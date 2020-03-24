Two boys – aged 14 and 15 – and girl, 13, charged in connection with north-east fire

Three youths have been charged in connection with a north-east fire.

Police said two boys, aged 14 and 15, and a 13-year-old girl have been charged in relation to a wilful fireraising, which took place in a derelict building in the Commercial Street area of Macduff on Sunday.

A report will be submitted to the Youth Justice Management Unit.

Detective Sergeant Gavin Fleming, from Aberdeenshire CID, said: “I would like to thank the local residents for their assistance with our inquiries.”