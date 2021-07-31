With ambitions of helping charities close to their hearts, the hosts of a popular north-east sports podcast are talking for 24-hours straight.

Starting the podcast at the beginning of the pandemic as a way to pass the time while talking about something they love, the three childhood best friends are now on a mission to use their platform to help people.

The voices behind Two Blokes and a Mike – Barry Massie, Duncan Chalmers and Michael Hay from Turriff – will be keeping themselves and listeners busy with a packed schedule.

Their efforts are all in the name of raising funds for Royal British Legion Scotland Welfare, Prostate Cancer UK & Crohn’s & Colitis UK.

With Covid restrictions now allowing groups to meet up, the event kicked off at 6am this morning and will carry on until 6am on August 1.

The trio are running quizzes, prize giveaways and will play host to several special guests such as international referee John Rowbotham, Aberdeen’s director of football, Steven Gunn, James McLeay from the Beyond Canal Park Podcast, former Turriff captain Davie McKenzie, the event is ultimately hoped to bring in some cash for causes in need.

Having lost his father to Prostate cancer, Duncan Chalmers is nominating part of the funds to help support those suffering from the condition.

While Barry Massie, who originally masterminded the podcast, will be donating part of the events funds to Crohn’s and Colitis UK after seeing how much they helped his cousin.

Finally, Michael Hay, who is the aforementioned ‘Mike’ in the podcast owing both to his name and technical know-how, will be sending money to the Royal British Legion Scotland Welfare after witnessing friends struggle with life after serving in the military.

“Support is overwhelming”

Having played sports all their lives, with both Mr Massie and Mr Chalmers having played football for Highland League side Turriff United, the three often incorporate their own experiences into the show.

Covering topics such as Simone Biles recent decision to pull out of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics or Ben Stokes hanging up his bat, the trio will delve deep into how sports and your eventual removal from it can affect the rest of your life.

It had initially been planned that this 24-hour event would take place last year but due to Covid, plans were put on hold.

However, this hasn’t stopped businesses and the local community in Turriff from chipping in and donating, prior to starting their talking voyage this morning they had managed to raise around £8,000 from November last year.

Michael Hay’s wife, Elaine Hay was able to keep us updated while the lads stayed on air.

She said: “The support is overwhelming, so many people have contributed as have a lot of businesses.

“Even though we wives get a bit of stick on the podcast we are all so proud of them.

“There have been a few lulls but they are putting on a good show with more activities planned later in the evening.”