Two arrested following two-car crash near Aberdeen harbour

By Lauren Taylor
12/08/2021, 12:44 pm Updated: 12/08/2021, 12:59 pm
Two men have been arrested following a crash involving two vehicles near Aberdeen harbour.

Police received reports of the two-car crash on Regent Quay in Aberdeen around 11.10am on Thursday, August 12.

A police spokesman said: “Officers attended and no-one was injured.

“Two men have been arrested in connection with the incident and inquiries are ongoing.”

Regent Quay, which was closed while officers attended the scene, reopened at 12.30pm.