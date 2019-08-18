Two arrested after fighting breaks out on Inverness to Aberdeen train

Two people have been arrested after fighting broke out on a train heading for the north-east.

Police were called after an incident on board the ScotRail Inverness to Aberdeen train at Forres Railway Station at 6.38pm on Saturday.

At least 15 people were involved in the disturbance, with three people injured, according to a Police Scotland spokesman.

He said: “We were called to a disturbance at Forres Railway Station at 6.38pm involving a group of people.

“Some had made off before police arrived and inquiries are still being carried out.

“At least three people were injured in the disturbance.

“Two people have been arrested.”

A ScotRail spokesman said: “We are sorry to customers who were affected.

“We will work with the police to ensure anyone guilty of criminal behaviour is brought to justice.”