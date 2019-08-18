Two arrested after disturbance on Inverness to Aberdeen train

Two people have been arrested following a disturbance on an Inverness to Aberdeen train.

Police were called to the incident on board the ScotRail train at Forres Railway Station at 6.38pm yesterday.

The service was heading to Huntly from Inverness.

At least 15 people were involved with three people injured, according to a Police Scotland spokesman.

He said: “We were called to a disturbance at Forres Railway Station at 6.38pm involving a group of people.

“Some had made off before police arrival with inquiries being carried out.

“At least three people were injured in the disturbance.

“Two people have been arrested.”

A ScotRail spokesman said: “We are sorry to customers who were affected by this incident and we will work closely with the police to ensure anyone guilty of criminal behaviour is brought to justice.”