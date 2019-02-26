Two arrested after £2,000 of drugs found in Aberdeen retail park

Two men have been arrested after police found £2,000 worth of drugs in a car.

The men, both 25 and from London, are due to appear in Aberdeen Sheriff Court after the discovery.

Officers found the crack cocaine and heroin after the car was stopped by CID officers at the Haudagain Retail Park at 1.35pm yesterday.

DC Ryan Anderson said: “Illegal drugs bring nothing but misery to our communities and North East Division is committed to removing them before they end up in the hands of vulnerable people.

“Anyone with concerns about drug misuse which you think officers should act on is asked to contact Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 to remain anonymous.”