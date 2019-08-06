Two adults and child airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary after being swept out to sea

Three people had to be taken to hospital after they drifted out to sea on a board off the north-east coast.

Emergency crews were called out to Balmedie beach at around 3.20pm following reports of an adult and child in trouble in the water.

The pair – understood to be surfers – had drifted out to sea on a board and a third person went into the North Sea to help them.

All three managed to get back to the shoreline themselves and were airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.

A rescue helicopter, Aberdeen Coastguard rescue team, both city lifeboats, an ambulance and police were involved in the operation at Balmedie.

Fiona Winstanley from the Balmedie Beach Wheelchairs heard the helicopter overhead as she returned from a session on the sands yesterday afternoon.

Fiona said: “We were out with our users in the afternoon. I had just come in my front door and I could hear the helicopter flying above my head. I was worried straight away because the beach is right on our doorstep.

“This is such a rare occurance and it is important that we stay safe at the beach.”

A spokeswoman for the Maritime and Coastguard Agency confirmed details of the Balmedie operation.

She said they received “multiple” emergency calls about the incident at the popular beauty spot.

The spokeswoman said: “At 3.20pm multiple 999 calls were received from concerned members of the public reporting an adult and a child drifting out to sea on a board.

“Aberdeen Coastguard Rescue Team was sent, along with RNLI Lifeboats from Aberdeen as well as Police Scotland.

“A Bond offshore helicopter was also sent.

“The two people in the water attempted to swim for the shore and a third person is thought to have entered the water from the shore to try and assist.

“The three people self-recovered to the shore.”