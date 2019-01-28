Two Aberdeen streets named ‘most polluted’ in Scotland

Two Aberdeen streets are among the most polluted in the country, according to new statistics released by a campaign group.

Figures revealed by Friends of the Earth Scotland show Market Street and Wellington Road to be the third and fourth most polluted streets in Scotland in terms of particulate matter – tiny particles produced by transport and other sources known as PM10.

The Scottish annual statutory standard for PM10 is 18 micrograms per cubic metre, with Market Street hitting 17.08mcg and Wellington Road 17.02mcg, just below the bar.

Gavin Thomson, air pollution campaigner for Friends of the Earth Scotland, said: “We knew air pollution was a problem in Aberdeen, as it across Scotland.

“What we didn’t know was that Aberdeen’s streets would be vying for top spot for these very harmful pollutants.

“Anyone who lives or works in Aberdeen is at risk of the horrifying health impacts of air pollution.”

Mum-of-two Rachel Martin, 43, an IT consultant and cycling campaigner, said: “Anyone who lives in Aberdeen, or spends any time here, has to be concerned about this.

“We need more provisions for cycling and a low emission zone (LEZ) which protects us.”

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “We are working with the Scottish Government on understanding the need for an LEZ in Aberdeen, and it is only one of a range of traffic management tools we are investigating to improve air quality.

“Both NO2 (nitrogen dioxide) and PM10 concentrations have been reducing across the city in recent years and we would expect this to fall further once the long-awaited AWPR fully opens.

“Aberdeen City Council takes the health of its communities and visitors seriously and will continue to work towards a healthier environment for all.”

Councillor Sandra Macdonald, who represents the harbour area, added: “It’s absolutely essential we tackle pollution in our streets. What we don’t want to do is displace pollution from these streets to other streets.

“The council is absolutely full square behind getting it sorted.”