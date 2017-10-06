Two Aberdeen pupils disciplined over racial incident in playground

Sign up to our Daily newsletter

Two pupils at one of Scotland’s top fee-paying schools have been disciplined following a racial incident in a playground.

It is understood the incident at Robert Gordon’s College saw a tennis ball with a highly-derogatory racial term written on it thrown at two pupils.

The parents of the pupils involved have been informed but not the police.

Simon Mills, Head of Robert Gordon’s College, said: “This was immediately investigated in line with school protocol and the pupils involved have been sanctioned.

“The College will not tolerate the use of any unacceptable language.”