Two Aberdeen roads to shut for resurfacing work

Two Aberdeen roads are to close temporarily while resurfacing works are carried out.

Golf Road in Bieldside will be shut from its junction with North Deeside Road and Marchbank Road will be closed from its junction with Bieldside Station Road from tomorrow at 7am until 5pm on November 8.

There will also be a prohibition of waiting for any vehicle on either side of the streets during the same period as city council workers carry out resurfacing work.

A statement from Aberdeen City Council said: “The restrictions are necessary to protect public safety during Aberdeen City Council carriageway resurfacing.”

Meanwhile, vehicles will be unable to park on Urquhart Road between its junctions with Park Road and Roslin Street from 7.30am on November 25 until 4pm on November 29 while carriageway remedial works are carried out.