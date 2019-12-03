Two Aberdeen roads to remain shut over freezing fears

Two Aberdeen roads will be shut for the “foreseeable future” due to large amounts of surface water freezing over night.

The city council are advising motorists to avoid Kirk Brae and Blacktop Road because of the ongoing issue.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “Kirk Brae and Blacktop Road will remain closed for the foreseeable future due to continuing high volumes of surface water which is freezing overnight.

“Discussions continue with the landowner.

“Please use alternative routes & access to properties will be maintained.”