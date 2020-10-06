Two Aberdeen groups to become litter picking hubs

Two Aberdeen groups are to become community litter picking hubs.

Environmental charity Keep Scotland Beautiful is providing free litter picking equipment to Fittee Community Development Trust and Seaton Linksfield Community Network.

The organisation is creating 20 new litter picking hubs across Scotland, following 11 which were started last month.

Barry Fisher, chief executive at Keep Scotland Beautiful said: “During lockdown, many of us spent time enjoying our local parks and green spaces.

“Unfortunately, a minority of people behaved irresponsibly and selfishly, by dropping their rubbish and leaving it for others to clean up.

“By using the litter picking hubs, people will be able to tackle litter in the areas they care about and help to clean up Scotland.”

The litter kits, funded by Zero Waste Scotland, will contain 10 litter pickers, gloves, bag hoops, and hi-vis vests to allow people to take part in either individual or two household litter picks.

The community groups will also be able to access posters and social media content to help encourage people to look after their local places.

Iain Gulland, chief executive of Zero Waste Scotland, said: “Litter has no place in a circular economy. Discarding resources like plastic, metal, and glass not only blights our communities, but it also wastes valuable materials that should be being kept in use for as long as possible.

“Whether it has been our local streets, parks, woodland, countryside or coastline, recent months have highlighted how valuable our environment is to so many of us and why it needs to be kept that way.

“It is a shame these are needed, but the litter picking hubs will allow communities to tackle the nuisance of litter and ensure the areas they love can continue to look their best.”