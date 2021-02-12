Two Aberdeen charities team up with Dunelm to donate blankets to those in need

Two Aberdeen charities have teamed up with a home furnishing store to donate blankets to those in need in the city.

Aberdeen Cyrenians and Street Friends Helping The Homeless have joined Dunelm, based at the Beach Boulevard Retail Park on Links Road, in its Delivering Kindness appeal.

The campaign has involved the store appealing for members of the public to purchase soft furnishings such as blankets, pillows and throws to donate to help the homeless during the pandemic.

Currently for safety reasons all Dunelm branches across the county are closed to customers, but are operating a click and collect service.

People are being urged to use this service by placing orders via the store’s website and dropping off donated items at its click and collect point at the front of the store.

The new campaign has three elements – bring a blanket, feed a family and cards of kindness.

It has seen the branch link up with Aberdeen Cyrenians and Street Friends, who provide care and support for vulnerable people and anyone experiencing homelessness in the city.

The store is also awaiting confirmation of new partnerships, which will be announced in due course.

Street Friends were eager to get involved as they currently cannot accept any in-person donations or collections, something they relied upon.

© Chris Sumner/AberdeenJournals

Communications secretary of Street Friends, Sam Raion, said: “We have a reach of 250,000 people through social media, the majority of which link to our Facebook page.

“We obviously highlight continually that everything we do is from kindness, so when Dunelm made contact with us, we knew this link had to be initiated.

“We’re all asking that members of the public donate any small blankets or throws, as well as (if possible) gloves, scarves, hats, mittens, socks and ponchos.

“Donations are so important now more than ever. People are starving and in dire poverty, so please help us help others stay safe during this period.

“The donations will benefit those most in need including vulnerable, homeless and poverty-stricken families and individuals, as well as those with poor mental health and isolation issues.”

Emma Bellu, fundraising and communications manager for Aberdeen Cyrenians, said: “Everyone loves a cosy blanket to feel safe and warm, so we’re delighted that Aberdeen Cyrenians will be benefiting from Dunelm’s Delivering Kindness Appeal.

“Vulnerable people are often left out in the cold when they have to choose between heating or eating. This winter is especially chilly, so blankets are in high demand for those struggling with the colder temperatures.

“We’re extremely grateful to everyone donating through the scheme to help people in crisis keep warm this winter.”