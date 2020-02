Two 13-year-olds have been charged in connection with fire-raising and antisocial behaviour in a north-east village.

The incidents took place in Kemnay and the teenagers will be reported to our Youth Justice Management Unit.

Constable James Stewart, of the Garioch Community Policing Team, said: “I would like to thank members of the local community who assisted with our inquiries.

“Fires, no matter the size, are extremely dangerous and this sort of behaviour will not be tolerated.”