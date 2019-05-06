Two 12-year-old girls charged in connection with vandalism at Aberdeen primary school

Two 12-year-old girls have been charged in connection with vandalism at an Aberdeen school.

Extra patrols were deployed around Walker Road Primary School after graffiti, using offensive language, was scrawled on an outdoor classroom last week.

The school was found with damage on Wednesday.

PC Rachel Polson said: “We are grateful to members of the public who have assisted us while inquiries were carried out.

“Any reports to us of such incidents will be treated seriously and thoroughly investigated.”

The girls will be reported to the Youth Justice Management Unit.

