Twelve Days of Christmas: Festive sculptures return to Aberdeen

Twelve unique and striking totem poles will once again be placed across Aberdeen as part of a popular festive trail.

Christmas in the city will look different this year but there will still be lots to enjoy.

The Twelve Days of Christmas sculpture trail has returned to Aberdeen and the public are encouraged to find each of the totems before they are removed on Christmas Eve.

Created by local chainsaw carver Garry Shand, the carvings depict the popular carol, The Twelve Days of Christmas.

First launched in 2016, the trail is popular with all ages and has the added challenge of a Christmas puzzle to solve.

Aberdeen City Council culture spokeswoman councillor Marie Boulton said: “The Twelve Days of Christmas Sculpture Trail is a welcome activity this year, injecting the city centre with festive cheer while also following Covid-19 guidance.

“The carvings are a wonderful tribute to the famous carol and is a fantastic element that activates city centre spaces by taking visitors on a tour of Aberdeen, encouraging them to stay longer in each area helping to boost the local economy, which is crucial this year.”

Where are the totems this year?

The totems, which include carvings of a partridge in a pear tree, six geese a-laying, eight maids a-milking, eleven pipers piping and more, based on each of the days in the festive carol, will be placed around the city centre.

Participants will be able to find them at the Castlegate, Union Street/Union Bridge, St Nicholas Kirkyard, Broad Street, St Nicholas Street, Bon Accord Centre, Rosemount Viaduct, Thistle Street, George Street, Schoolhill, Union Square and The Green.

The sculpture trail can be seen until Christmas Eve, and visitors are encouraged to share their pictures from the trail using #ABDN12days.

The online map along with details of all the other Christmas events taking place can be found at www.aberdeencity.gov.uk/christmas