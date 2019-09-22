TV wildlife presenter to give talk on exotic birds at Aberdeen Theatre

A popular TV wildlife presenter will discuss his experiences dealing with exotic animals at a talk to be held in Aberdeen next month.

Scottish film-maker Gordon Buchanan will entertain an audience with his tales of filming some of the most majestic and fearsome creatures during his trips around the world.

The BBC presenter was born in Alexandria, in West Dunbartonshire, and grew up on the Isle of Mull.

He was inspired by David Attenborough to take up a career filming nature documentaries.

Gordon appeared on Equator From The Air on BBC2 this year but is most known for his TV shows Tribes, Predators and Me, and The Polar Bear Family and Me.

He also appeared with Attenborough on Planet Earth 2 in 2017.

The keen conservationist has travelled to South America, Asia, Africa, Papua New Guinea, Russia and Alaska to film animals in their natural habitat.

His programmes raise awareness of some of the world’s most endangered species.

Gordon will arrive in Aberdeen to give his talk, Animal Families and Me, at the Tivoli Theatre on October 28.

At the start of the tour, the presenter said: “I can’t wait to meet wildlife lovers around UK and share insights into the amazing creatures that we share our planet with.”

Christina Camillo, sales and marketing manager for the Tivoli, said: “We are absolutely delighted to welcome back highly-acclaimed television wildlife cameraman and presenter Gordon Buchanan to the Tivoli.

“Gordon was last here in 2017 and the feedback from audience members was very positive – to be part of his 2019 tour is very exciting for us.

“Gordon brings something different to the theatre as he shares his incredible experiences that he’s had in the wilderness.”

Tickets are available online at: bit.ly/2lUYWSz