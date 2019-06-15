TV star to receive honour from Aberdeen university

A renowned actor and star of a popular history show will be awarded an honorary degree from a city university next week.

The Blackadder star and Time Team presenter, Sir Tony Robinson, will be recognised by Aberdeen University at its summer graduations. He will be awarded a Doctor of Letters (DLitt) at a ceremony on Monday.

Also receiving honours is Aberdeen graduate Professor Dame Sue Black DBE, a forensic anthropologist, who will be presented with an honorary Doctorate of Science (DSc).

She is being recognised for the work she carried out when she led the UK response to war crimes in Kosovo, as well as work in Sierra Leone, Grenada, Iraq and in Thailand following the Asian tsunami.

Meanwhile, Aberdeen-born composer John McLeod CBE will be presented with a Doctor of Music (DMus) along with Professor Michael Greaves, former head of the School of Medicine and senior vice-principal at Aberdeen University, who will be honoured for his contribution to medicine.

And Ronald Watt OBE, who is from the city and president of the National Karate Institute Scotland, will be awarded a Master of the University (MUniv).

Professor George Boyne, principal and vice-chancellor of the university, said: “Graduations are a special time in the university calendar, as it gives us an opportunity to come together to celebrate the achievements of our students and our new honorary degree recipients.”

Also receiving honours next week is Her Excellency Dr Sheikha Aisha bint Faleh Al-Thani, a member of the Qatar Supreme Education Council, who is set to be awarded for her services to education, philanthropy and business.

Dame Carolyn Fairbairn DBE, the first female Director-General of the Confederation of British Industry and former director of strategy at both the BBC and ITV, will also be awarded a Doctorate of Honoris Causa (DHC).

Trustee of UCAS, professor Sally Mapstone, principal and vice-chancellor at the St Andrews University, will receive a DLitt for widening access work for universities in Scotland.

Receiving a DSc is Professor Fiona Steele OBE, professor of statistics at the London School of Economics, and Professor Sir John Stewart Savill, distinguished clinician scientist and nephrologist and chairman of Experimental Medicine at Edinburgh University.

Professor Dame Ottoline Leyser DBE, professor at Cambridge University, will be presented with a DSc for her services to plant science.