TV show on lookout for nightmare neighours in the north-east

TV producers are on the hunt for Scotland’s worst neighbours in the north-east.

Channel 5 series The Nightmare Neighbour Next Door features a wide variety of neighbourhood issues and disputes from all across the nation, and production company Avalon Factual are looking for people in the north-east to take part in a new series.

The reality show has been running since 2014 and features some of the worst behaved neighbours, using real-life interviews and reconstruction.

A flyer for the show reads: “Are your neighbours a nightmare?

“Avalon Factual are producing the next series of The Nightmare Neighbour Next Door and want to hear from you.”

Producers are keen to hear from people in the north-east who are currently having problems, but also those who may have had issues or disputes in the past.

Anyone interested in taking part in The Nightmare Neighbour Next Door should email neighbours@avalonuk.com or phone 0207 598 7392.