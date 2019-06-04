TV show features north-east village’s recovery after Storm Frank devastation

A north-east village’s recovery from severe flooding has been highlighted in a new TV show.

Ballater was battered by Storm Frank in 2015, with floodwater up to four feet driving families and businesses out.

STV weather presenter Sean Batty visited the village for the first episode of Sean’s Scotland, which aired last night.

The forecaster helped build a living riverbank to prevent future flooding.

He said: “The programme is all hinged on those people who work tirelessly to save Scotland’s countryside and provide nature with a helping hand to ensure it remains beautiful for a long time to come.”

Stephen O’Donnell, director of programme strategy and marketing at STV, said: “This seven-part series will take viewers on a journey to some of Scotland’s most breathtaking landscapes, bursting with vibrant characters, fascinating stories and – of course – unrivalled Scottish scenery.”