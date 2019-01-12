TV series Fish Town makes waves at north-east port

A fishing town in the north-east is to be highlighted in a new six-part TV series.

Fish Town, which starts on Monday on BBC One, will showcase Peterhead, the UK’s biggest fishing port, and is narrated by Game of Thrones star James Cosmo.

In the first episode, fishing boat Reliance, skippered by John Clarke, heads to a fishing ground off the Shetland Isles in search of whitefish and prawns.

John is joined by his son David, who harbours dreams of one day taking over as skipper.

It will also follow the crew of another Peterhead boat, the Ocean Endeavour, who head out to the UK’s most remote fishing grounds, Rockall, in search of haddock.

Skipper John Buchan features in the episode helping rookie fisherman 18-year-old Nathan Foreman on his first trip on a deep sea trawler.

The new series won’t just focus on the people out at sea, as it also follows 25-year-old fish merchant Jason Jack at the new Peterhead fish market.

He is seen competing with 10 other buyers for the morning’s finest fish.

Jason, who has worked in his family’s company G&J Jack Seafoods since he was 15 years old, said the arrival of cameras didn’t put him off in his high-pressure job.

Jason said: “The filming took place last year and was good fun. It was nice to show someone who doesn’t have a clue about our industry what we have to go through every day.

“I’m a bit nervous now about being on TV – I think I might get some stick from people at the fish market.

“I was on the clip for around 10 seconds and I had people texting me that they had seen my face and I had to tell them I was actually in the programme.

“Even just seeing the clip of me carrying the fish and smiling, my face was going bright red.”

Jason, who buys and sells fish all across the continent, said he hoped the new series would bring an increase in sales.

He said: “I think the series will give people a better understanding of the industry.

“With our type of business, we are not serving as many English and Scottish orders as we used to. I’d like to do more in the UK.

“With the new series it might make people pay more attention on how good our fish is and people will buy fish off us again.

“We speak to a lot of our customers on the phone every day and by email and this might help them put a face to the name.”

Fish Town starts at 7.30pm on Monday.