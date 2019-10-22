TV licence warning to Aberdeen students

Students in Aberdeen are being urged to make sure they are covered by a TV licence.

More than 650 people in Scotland aged between 18 and 25 were interviewed by TV Licensing officers for watching live TV or BBC iPlayer without a valid licence in the last year.

The statistics reveal that more than 20,000 were interviewed across the UK.

TV Licensing is reminding young people in Aberdeen that they risk facing prosecution and a fine of up to £1,000 if they are caught watching live TV, or BBC programmes on iPlayer without a valid TV licence.

Fergus Reid, spokesperson for TV Licensing Scotland, said: “Students will now have settled into their new term and every year myths circulate about when you do and don’t need a licence.

“It’s important that they know the law around being correctly licensed, so we would encourage them to visit tvl.co.uk/uni”