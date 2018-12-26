TV doctor to give talk on child development at Aberdeen University

A north-east charity will welcome a TV doctor at an event next year.

Dr Sam Wass, who has been seen on Channel 4’s The Secret Life of 4, 5 and 6 Year Olds is visiting the north-east to give his insight into child development.

He will deliver his presentation to the Aberdeen branch of charity Early Education Scotland during his visit, which will take place on April 15, 2019, at Aberdeen University

The award-winning TV series lifts the lid on the tears, tantrums and triumphs of life in the playground.

The charity supports early years practitioners with training, resources and professional networks and campaigns for a quality education for the youngest children.

