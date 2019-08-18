TV company behind Gordon Ramsay’s F Word looking for imaginative north-east cooks to star in new show Crazy Delicious

Do you have what it takes to star in a TV cooking show?

Optomen, the company behind Gordon Ramsay’s F Word and Heston’s Feasts, is on the lookout for imaginative north-east cooks to star in its new competitive show for Channel 4 and Netflix.

Crazy Delicious, a six-part series, will take place in the world’s first edible set, which is kitted out with edible trees and a drinkable babbling brook.

A statement on Optomen’s website said: “Three cooks will pick from an ‘enchanted garden’ to create unusual and inspiring culinary creations which will then be judged by a panel of renowned ‘food gods’.”

A post on social media said: “Are you a magician in the kitchen? We are looking for imaginative cooks who create spectacular and delicious food to take part in a brand-new cooking competition for Channel 4 and Netflix.

“From levitating cakes to savoury sculptures, giant burgers and vegan rainbow noodles, we are open to all culinary creations.”

If you think you fit the bill email delicious@optomen.com