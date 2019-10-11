TV chef Rachel Khoo meets north-east RNLI crew as part of Seafood Week celebrations

Chef Rachel Khoo was in the north-east today to mark Seafood Week.

The chef, best known for The Little Paris Kitchen and My Swedish Kitchen, visited Peterhead Fish Market to learn about sustainable fishing where she was introduced to a wolf fish and ate “copious amount of seafood tempura”.

Rachel also met crews from RNLI Peterhead ahead of their supper club tonight.

In a video shared on Instagram earlier this morning she said: “So it’s all happening right now, the fish auction is in full swing.

“They are auctioning everything off and it’s all being shipped out.

“There’s amazing varieties I didn’t even know existed, it’s a wolf fish.”

You can watch her tour of the market on her Instagram story here.