Turriff United’s grounds hit by flooding

Flooding has hit a Highland League football club’s grounds.

Turriff United had been due to play away to Clachnacuddin today, but it was cancelled last night due to a waterlogged pitch.

But when officials arrived at their own grounds at The Haughs this morning, they discovered it had also been badly flooded overnight.

Pictures posted online show the pitch under water along with the car park.

The club has been contacted for comment.